Cyclone Jawad: Schools shut in 19 districts of Odisha for today

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 4 (ANI): In view of the impending cyclonic storm 'JAWAD', the Odisha government has ordered to keep the schools closed in 19 districts of the state.

As per the order from the School and Mass Education Department, all government, aided, and private schools affiliated with the department in 19 districts of Odisha will be closed for December 4 in view of cyclone 'Jawad'.

The 19 districts wherein the schools would be closed are Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Koraput, Rayagada, Cuttack, Khordha, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Malkangiri, and Mayurbhanj.

According to the order, if there is any "exam schedule planned earlier", it "may be conducted with utmost care under supervision".



"There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in all the above districts under reference or in isolated places. The students should not come to school. However, if there is any exam schedule planned earlier, it may be conducted with utmost care under the supervision of the District administration," the order read.

The Cyclone Jawad is likely to reach north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha on Saturday morning and Puri is likely to witness heavy rains on Sunday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the Met department, Cyclone Jawad lay centred at 5:30 pm of Friday over the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 300 km south-SE of Vishakhapatnam, 420 km nearly south of Gopalpur, 480 km south-SW of Puri and 560 km south-southwest of Paradip

"It is likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts by tomorrow, December 4 morning," said the IMD.

"Thereafter it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along the Odisha coast reaching near Puri around December 5 noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along coastal Odisha towards the West Bengal coast," said the IMD. (ANI)

