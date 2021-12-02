Cyclone Jawad: Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal takes stock of preparedness with Port stakeholders

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the preparedness to deal with the situation likely to arise due to Cyclone Jawad with Port Chairmen and stakeholders of coastal areas of various states via video conferencing in the national capital, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Thursday.



The Union Minister said that the Ministry is closely monitoring the developing situation and urged all to stay alert and prepared in the wake of Cyclone Jawad.

The Shipping Ministry has taken measures to secure all shipping vessels and has deployed emergency vessels.

The states have also been asked to alert industrial establishments such as Chemical and Petrochemical units near the coast. (ANI)

