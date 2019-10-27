INS Teg
INS Teg

Cyclone Kyarr: INS Teg rescues 17 fishermen off Mumbai's coast

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 01:02 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship (INS) Teg on Saturday rescued 17 fishermen from a sinking fishing boat 'Vaishno Devi Mata' off Mumbai High in very severe cyclonic weather conditions in the wake of cyclone 'Kyarr'.
The fishing boat had developed engine failure and had started flooding in very heavy seas and wind speeds of about 45 knots. Following which, she tethered herself to a disused state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) platform in the vicinity, the ING said in a statement.
ONGC personnel on the platform attempted to pass additional ropes and extract the fishermen but could only get one to safety on the platform before the rope parted.
SCI ship Urja, which was in the vicinity, then attempted to tow the fishing boat to safety but found it increasingly difficult in the severe weather conditions.
INS Teg, a frigate of the Western Fleet returning from her deployment in the Arabian Sea, was immediately diverted to the area to provide support and undertake rescue operations.
It made multiple approaches to the fishing boat and was able to rescue all 17 fishermen on board to safety. Minutes after all fishermen were onboard INS Teg, the fishing boat sank.
All the rescued persons are in good health and did not suffer any major injuries during the rescue and are currently returning to Mumbai onboard the Indian Naval warship.
Since October 18, the Indian Coastal Guard (ICG) has been issuing weather warnings to all stakeholders and fishermen urging them to refrain from proceeding to sea.
Under the impact of Kyarr, isolated places in several districts of south interior Karnataka, few places over coastal and north interior Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.
According to IMD, the sea condition is "likely to be high to very high over the east-central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours and phenomenal thereafter. It will be rough to very rough along and off north Karnataka coast during the next 24 hours." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 01:47 IST

Mumbai: 1st year engineering student jumps to death from high-rise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): An 18-year old engineering student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 15th floor of a building here in Bhandup on Saturday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 01:19 IST

PM Modi losing popularity: Tarun Gogoi on Assembly polls results

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Saturday targetted the Bharatiya Janta Party for its performance in Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls stating that the results have indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is losing popularity.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 00:08 IST

YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu attributes sand shortage to floods in...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Senior YSR Congress Party leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu on Saturday admitted that there was a scarcity of sand in the Krishna river basin and attributed the shortage to floods.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:59 IST

Everyone has right to express his desire, says BJP Maharashtra...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Saturday "everyone has the right" to express his desire and asserted that Devendra Fadnavis will continue to lead the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:51 IST

TN: 2-year-old falls further down into borewell, rescue ops underway

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): In an unfortunate incident, a two-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district, on Saturday evening slipped further down.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:51 IST

Ceremonial meet held between Indian, Chinese armies on Diwali in...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): A ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) was held between the Indian and Chinese armies on the occasion of Diwali at Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD meeting points in eastern Ladakh on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:42 IST

West Bengal: JUTA writes to CM, seeks implementation of new UGC pay scale

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) on Saturday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding the implementation of the new pay scale of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:40 IST

Police seize 561 kg cannabis from lorry in Visakhapatnam district

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Police have seized 561 kg cannabis (ganja) valued at over Rs 11 lakh from a lorry at Tallapalem village in Visakhapatnam district. Two people have been taken into custody in connection with the case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:36 IST

Thousands turn up for community laser show in Connaught Place

New Delhi (India), Oct 26 (ANI): Delhi government organised a "pollution-free" grand Diwali celebration, featuring a mega laser show and other cultural activities at Connaught Place here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:36 IST

BJP, Congress slam TRS celebrations post Huzurnagar by-poll victory

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Following TRS's massive rally after winning the Huzurnagar assembly by-election, BJP made a scathing attack on the party saying that the rally should be renamed as 'deception rally', while Congress alleged that TRS has won the elections by 'unethical means'

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:23 IST

Delhi: BJP MPs, leaders celebrate Diwali in unregularised colonies

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): As per the instructions of the party's central leadership, BJP leaders including MPs celebrated Diwali on Saturday in the city's unauthorised colonies that are set to get legal status soon.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:18 IST

J-K: BSF personnel celebrate Diwali

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel lit earthen lamps on the eve of Diwali in Samba.

Read More
iocl