Representative image
Representative image

Cyclone Maha: Navy working with Lakshadweep administration for safety of men, material

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 20:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Indian Navy is taking all possible precautions in coordination with Lakshadweep administration to ensure safety of men and material with the deep depression over the Maldives -Comorin areas intensifying into cyclonic storm Maha.
A Defence Ministry release said that the Naval Officer-in-Charge (NOIC), Lakshadweep and Minicoy and INS Dweeprakshak at Kavaratti were taking all precautions in coordination with Lakshadweep Administration.
Naval teams at Kavaratti, Androth and Minicoy have been directed to provide all possible assistance required to the administration.
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had reviewed the preparedness of the administration on Wednesday through video conferencing.
The IMD on Thursday predicted light thunderstorms over North Goa and South Goa districts on Thursday evening.
"Light thunderstorms are very likely to affect a few places over North Goa and South Goa districts during next three hours. Light to moderate rain is likely to be accompanied with lightning thunder and winds reaching a speed of 15-20 kts," it said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:29 IST

Cyclone Maha: Coast Guard deploys 6 ships, 1 aircraft for rescue ops

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI): In the wake of cyclone Maha, the Indian Coast Guard has deployed six ships and one aircraft while disaster response teams are on standby for rescue and relief operations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:27 IST

ISRO: Chandrayaan-2 orbiter detects Argon-40 on lunar exosphere

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter has detected Argon-40 on lunar exosphere from an altitude of approximately 100 Kilometers, informed Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:22 IST

Imphal: Underground worker arrested, huge cache of arms and...

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Assam Rifles in a joint operation with police apprehended an underground worker and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunitions in Imphal West on October 29.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:09 IST

Sanjay Raut meets Pawar amid delay in government formation in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Amid a tussle with BJP over formation of government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:04 IST

Singhvi targets BJP leader over remarks on eating eggs, says...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday took a jibe at BJP leader Gopal Bhargava for his remarks that children can turn man-eaters if given non-vegetarian food from childhood and said "studying sanghi science can turn people into idiots".

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:02 IST

Nishank inaugurates KVS' four-day 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): To reconnect and preserve the widespread emotional bonds among the people, a four-day mega cultural and literary youth extravaganza 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat Parv' was inaugurated by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank at India Gate on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 21:43 IST

UP: Person creates fake FB account of BJP Minister; case registered

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Police on Thursday filed an FIR against an unidentified person for created a fake account of BJP minister Baldev Singh Aulakh on Facebook and using it to comment on Uttar Pradesh state government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 21:42 IST

UP: Two drug smugglers arrested in Azamgarh, marijuana worth Rs...

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Two members of a drug-trafficking ring from Odisha were arrested by the Special Task Force, Uttar Pradesh and marijuana worth Rs 3 crores was seized from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 21:41 IST

Goa: GPCC members pay tribute to Indira Gandhi and Sardar...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and former Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 21:38 IST

Honey trapping case: Bhopal court sends two accused to 5-day...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A Bhopal court on Thursday sent two accused -- Shweta Jain and Aarti Dayal - to five days of police remand in connection with the honey trap case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 21:31 IST

Uttrakhand: CM takes part in ceremonial parade on National Unity Day.

Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Uttrakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday participated in the ceremonial parade organised on the occasion of National Unity Day at Police Line here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 21:30 IST

All stakeholders will be consulted before settlement with Naga...

New Delhi [India] Oct 31 (ANI): The Home Ministry said on Thursday that all stakeholders including Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will be consulted before any settlement is arrived with Naga groups and that credence should not be given to rumours that final Naga settlement has been reached.

Read More
iocl