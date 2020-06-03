Cyclone Nisarga: Animals at Mumbai Zoo shifted to holding centres

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): In the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday shifted the inmates of the Byculla Zoo including tiger, leopard, hyena, various reptiles and others, into their holding areas at the zoo.

The civic body is of the view that these holding areas in the Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo, commonly known as the Byculla Zoo are safer to avoid any damage to the animals and reptiles from the tree falls.

"We have made the arrangements for as many as 300 animals including reptiles. We will keep them in holding centres till the situation gets normal in the city," said a senior official at the Zoo.

The BMC further informed that they have also deployed a 20 member emergency response team which includes animal keeper, security staff in these holding areas to take care of the species.

The administration has also provided tree trimming machines and other equipment to the team in order to tackle any untoward incidents.

CCTV cameras have also been installed to monitor the prone areas inside the zoo during the cyclone. (ANI)