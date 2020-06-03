Cyclone Nisarga: BMC to conduct structural inspection of temporary COVID-19 health centres

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): In the wake of impending cyclone Nisarga, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday called for a structural inspection of temporary COVID-19 health centres.

As a precautionary measure, the civic body has directed the contractors of the respective healthcare facilities to again review the safety and stability of the structures set up by them.

"As per IMD, there's a possibility of 'nature' cyclones/strong winds with rains in the BMC area. So, structured inspection of COVID-19 Health Centres set up temporarily at various places in the BMC area should be done again by concerned contractors," a statement said.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Nisarga is expected to affect the city today between 11 am to 7 pm. (ANI)