Cyclone Nisarga crosses Raigad in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Severe cyclonic storm Nisarga has crossed Raigad district.

Scientist, IMD, Mumbai, Shubhangi Bhute said, "Severe cyclonic storm Nisarga has crossed Raigad District. Now we are experiencing post-landfall effect with a wind speed of 90-100 kmph in Mumbai and Thane and moderate to heavy to very heavy rainfall."

Many trees have been uprooted due to strong winds in Pune and Palghar.

The cyclone made landfall near Alibaug in Maharashtra and is expected to weaken into a cyclonic storm in the next six hours, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Several evacuation operations are being conducted across the state by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with the help of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), armed forces and the state police.

Cyclone Nisarga has impacted many daily activities and affected transport services in Maharashtra. (ANI)

