Cyclone Nisarga: Indian Coast Guard mobilises 8 disaster relief teams in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard Region (West) has mobilised eight disaster relief teams in Maharashtra on Wednesday to respond to any humanitarian assistance and disaster relief due to cyclone Nisarga.

The teams have been stationed at the coastal areas of Dahanu, Mumbai, Murud, Janjira, and Ratnagiri, said Coastal Guard PRO (Public Relations Officer).

Similar teams are at standby in Goa, Karnataka and Kerala, he added.

Cyclone Nisarga made landfall at the Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts earlier today and is expected to subside by Thursday morning. (ANI)

