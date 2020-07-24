Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra revises compensation for damage of betel nut, coconut trees

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): As per the recent amendment, Maharashtra Cabinet will compensate for the damage of betel nut and coconut trees, due to Cyclone Nisarga, on per tree basis instead of per hectare.

The state government said, "Maharashtra cabinet revises its compensation announced for damage of betel nut and coconut trees due to Cyclone Nisarga. Instead of earlier announced Rs 50,000 hectare compensation, the government decides to compensate for these two on per tree basis and not per hectare basis."

"Now Rs 50 to be given as compensation for each fully damaged betel nut tree and Rs 250 per fully damaged tree of coconut. This revision of rates has been done keeping in mind the nature of these two crops which are not seasonal but permanent crops," it further said.

Last month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced an emergency relief of Rs 100 crore for Raigad due to the damage caused by Cyclone Nisarga.

Noting that six persons had lost their lives due to the natural disaster, the Chief Minister had directed officials to provide aid of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased. (ANI)

