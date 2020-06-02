Cyclone Nisarga: More than 20 NDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra, Gujarat

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): As Nisarga is likely to turn into a 'severe cyclonic storm' in the next 24 hours, several teams of the NDRF have been deployed in Gujarat and Maharashtra, informed NDRF Director General SN Pradhan.

"As per the prevailing situation, the NDRF has deployed 10 teams in Maharashtra and 11 in Gujarat. Gujarat has asked for five more teams so we will soon airlift the personnel from Bhatinda, Chandigarh. They will reach Gujarat by night today. For an emergency situation, we are also ready with additional 6 stand-by NDRF team for Maharashtra and two for Gujarat," he said.

"Cyclones are coming one after the another. Its is a big challenge for the NDRF. This is something we have not faced before. With coronavirus spread, handling cyclone has become a dual challenge," he added.

"We are ready to tackle both these challenges - cyclone and coronavirus. It is our national duty and we will perform it at our best. Our team members are both mentally and physically prepared. We have PPE kits to save ourselves from COVID-19," he further said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the tropical storm Nisarga, which is heading towards Gujarat and Maharashtra, is likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" in the next 24 hours and is expected to make landfall close to Mumbai tomorrow.

"The depression over the east-central Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 6 hours intensified into a deep depression and lay centred at 5.30 hours IST of today, the 2nd June 2020 over East-central Arabian Sea near latitude 15.0 N and longitude 71.2 E about 280 km west-southwest of Panjim (Goa), 490 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 710 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat)," the IMD stated today morning.

"It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and further into a severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards during next 6 hours and recurve north-northeastwards thereafter and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during the afternoon of 3rd June," the IMD added.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea and in view of the possible formation of a low-pressure area over the south-east and the adjoining Arabian Sea, until further orders. (ANI)

