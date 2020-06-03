Cyclone Nisarga: Palghar administration evacuates vulnerable people

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): The Palghar district administration has evacuated the 'vulnerable people' as severe cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' made landfall near Alibaug on the north coast of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

"We have done all preparations and evacuated all vulnerable people. Further, as per the trajectory of the cyclone, some area of Wada and Mokhada block is still under watch for next six hours," said Palghar Collector Kailash Shinde.

Nisarga, the first cyclone to hit Mumbai in 72 years, made landfall with wind speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, mobile network services have been disrupted in some parts of Raigad district, said Nidhi Choudhari, District Magistrate Raigad. A tin roof atop a building was blown away due to strong winds in Raigad as the cyclone made landfall along Maharashtra coast today.

The met department has warned of storm surges inundating low-lying areas of Maharashtra.

Units of NDRF and Indian Navy have been deployed at various locations around Mumbai and places along Maharashtra and Gujarat. (ANI)

