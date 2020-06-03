Cyclone Nisarga: Palghar administration makes arrangements to evacuate 21,000 people

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Palghar district administration has made arrangements for evacuation of 21,000 people along the coastline in view of the impending cyclone Nisarga while ensuring safety guidelines for protection from COVID-19 are being followed.

"We need to evacuate around 21,000 people who live along the coastline. We have made arrangements for hand washing, sanitisers, masks and social distancing will be maintained at the evacuation shelters," Kailash Shinde, Palghar District Collector said.

Meanwhile, the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy has mobilised adequate resources for flood relief, rescue and diving assistance in the event of excessive rainfall and flooding of both, urban and rural areas in coordination with the respective state governments on the Western seaboard.

Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall on June 3 on the Western coastline near Alibaug in Maharashtra. (ANI)

