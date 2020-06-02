Cyclone Nisarga: PM Narendra Modi reviews situation on India's western coast

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone condition in parts of country's western coast.

The Prime Minister urged people to take all possible precautions and safety measures.

"Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India's western coast. Praying for everyone's well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that tropical cyclone Nisarga is headed for the Maharashtra coast, and is going to make landfall on June 3 close to Mumbai.

"Depression over east-central Arabian Sea lay near latitude 14.4°N and longitude 71.2°E about 300 km west-southwest of Panjim, 550 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 770 km south-southwest of Surat," the IMD added. (ANI)