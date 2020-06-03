Cyclone Nisarga to weaken into depression in next six hours: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that it is expected that Cyclone Nisarga that has hit Maharashtra will weaken into a depression in the next six hours.

"We expect that Cyclone Nisarga will weaken into a deep depression within the next three hours and further weaken into a depression in the next 6 hours. Currently, it lays centred over Pune in Maharashtra," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD.

After making landfall in Maharashtra, Cyclone Nisarga has impacted many daily activities and affected transport services in Maharashtra. While a 58-year-old man lost his life after an electric pole fell on him Alibag area of Raigad, a 65-year-old woman Manjabai Ananta Navle died in Pune's Khed tehsil.

Five of the family members of the deceased woman sustained injuries after their house was damaged due to heavy wind speed in the Khed tehsil of Pune. Two of them are being treated in hospital for their injury while the other two are stable.

"The House of this family was damaged and walls were collapsed as heavy winds due to Nisarga cyclone were observed in low lying areas of Pune district. The incident happened at around 5 pm today," officials said.

Pune city Fire brigade department received about 60 calls related to tree uprooting and nine calls related to waterlogging till this evening.

Several evacuation operations are being conducted across the state by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with the help of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), armed forces and the state police. (ANI)

