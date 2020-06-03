Cyclone Nisarga: Vehicular movement restricted at Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): The vehicular movement has been restricted on Bandra-Worli Sea Link until further notice and flights have been cancelled between 2:30 pm to 7 pm in Mumbai, in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced that no arrivals and departures would take place for four and a half hours today, following a runway excursion with FedEx flight 5033, arriving from Bengaluru, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), read AAI's press statement.

The incident occurred when the aircraft landed on the runway. The aircraft was towed away from the runway and there was no disruption in flight operations, as per the statement.

The cyclone made landfall near Alibaug in Maharashtra and is expected to weaken into a cyclonic storm in the next six hours, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Several evacuation operations are being conducted across the state by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with the help of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), armed forces and the state police.

Cyclone Nisarga has impacted many daily activities and transportation in Maharashtra.

The state government has issued an advisory with a list of do's and don'ts to stay safe. (ANI)