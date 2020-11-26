Cyclone Nivar begins landfall

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25 (ANI): The landfall process of Cyclone Nivar began post 10:30 pm, said India Meteorology Department on Wednesday.

The centre of the cyclone will cross the coast near Puducherry within the next three hours, the met department said.

"Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar now lies about 50 kilometers east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 40 kilometers east southeast of Puducherry. The landfall process commences. Centre of the cyclone to cross coast near Puducherry within next three hours," tweeted IMD.



Updating about the activity of the cyclone, S Balachandran, Head, South Zone of IMD said that after 3 am intensity of the cyclone will decrease.

"However, rainfall will continue tomorrow," he added.

Areas in and around Chennai witnessed intense spells of rain, accompanied by strong winds today. (ANI)

