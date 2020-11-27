Cyclone Nivar: Kiran Bedi thanks Centre for support to Puducherry

Puducherry [India], November 27 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Thursday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind expressing gratitude to the centre for its support to the UT administration in its preparedness to face cyclonic storm Nivar.

"I express gratitude to central government for handholding of Government of Puducherry in its preparedness to face the severe cyclonic storm "Nivar" that made a landfall in proximity to Puducherry at Marakkanam of Tamil Nadu situated at a distance of just 34 km to the north of Puducherry," Bedi wrote in a letter to President Kovind.



"In line with the guidelines of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) the agencies of the administration came together to take all precautions and preventive actions of evacuating people from coastal and low-lying areas, securing fishing boats to safety, establishing safe shelter homes duly ensuring COVID safety norms, pruning of trees and securing electric lines/structures," she added.

The Puducherry LG further said that due to the efforts of the various agencies there was zero loss of life in Puducherry.

Meanwhile, at least three people were killed while another three suffered injuries due to Cyclone Nivar in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

