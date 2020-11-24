Cyclone Nivar: NDRF teams in action, Section 144 in Puducherry

Chennai/Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI): Thirty teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pressed into action across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry as Cyclone Nivar moves towards the southern coast of India, NDRF informed.

"Alerting community, facilitating local administration across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," said Satya Pradhan, NDRF's Director-General said in a tweet.

Cyclone Nivar, which was intensified into cyclonic storm formed over the south-west Bay of Bengal due to the deep depression, is nearly 50 km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward. It is likely to move towards the coast of Tamil Nadu and cross by Puducherry at around 5 pm on Wednesday, said RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, India Meteorological Department.

It may intensify further, Jenamani added.

Nearly 12 teams of the disaster relief body have been deployed, while 18 are on standby across the region, closely monitoring the situation.



Section 144, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people, will be put in Puducherry, beginning Tuesday night and will continue till the morning of November 26, Puducherry's District Magistrate informed.

"All departments are on high alert and will work in close coordination for restoring electricity, water, etc. We are working overtime to ensure that there is no loss of life," said V Narayanasamy, Chief Minister, Puducherry.

The Union Territory has installed 'Number 7 storm warning cage at the port areas' in response to the cyclonic storm, which means the port will experience severe weather from a storm of light or moderate-intensity that is expected to cross over or near the port.

Moreover, a disaster rescue team of 40 people has reached in Pondicherry with the safety equipment to deal with the storm.

All schools- public and private- have been shut until further notice. (ANI)

