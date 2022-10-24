Cyclone Sitrang brings rain to parts of Assam

New Delhi [India] October 24 (ANI): The impact of Cyclone Sitrang was felt in Assam on Monday morning as rains lashed different parts of the state.

Assam's Karimganj, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Dima Hasao districts witnessed rain since Monday morning.

At 3.17 am on Monday, the cyclone was 520 km south of Sagar Island in West Bengal and 670 km south-southwest of Barisal in Bangladesh, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. Continuing to move north-northeastwards thereafter, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around October 25 early morning," IMD further said,

In the wake of Cyclone Sitrang, the IMD issued an advisory pertaining to the suspension of offshore activities in the north Bay of Bengal from October 24-25 along with issuing a warning of the possible impact of the storm in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts of West Bengal.

"Due to the cyclonic storm over West Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal and its likely intensification into a severe cyclonic storm, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till 25th Ocober 2022," IMD's statement said.

Predicting possible damage, the department said that thatched huts would likely be affected.

As per its advisory, the department suggested major damage to Kutcha and minor damage to Pucca roads and waterlogging in the Corporation and Municipality low-lying areas. (ANI)