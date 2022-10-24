Cyclone Sitrang very likely to move north-northeastwards towards Bangladesh: IMD

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 24 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that cyclonic storm 'Sitrang' is very likely to move north-northeastwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm on October 24.

"Continuing to move north-northeastwards thereafter, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around October 25 early morning," the department further said.

Taking about the preparedness for the cyclone, Kolkata Municipal Corporation mayor-in-council Debasish Kumar said that necessary precautions had been worked out.

"Necessary precautions regarding the cyclone ('Sitrang') have been worked out. More impact is expected in Kolkata, so teams will be deployed in the control room & every borough office for 24 hours," Debashish said.

The deep depression over the central Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm Sitrang, said IMD.



"The deep depression over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm "SITRANG" (pronounced as "Si-Trang")," IMD said in a statement.

"The deep depression lay centered at 5.30 pm IST of today, the 23rd of October over the same region near latitude 16.4N and longitude 88.1E, about 730 km northwest of Port Blair, 580 km south of Sagar Island and 740 km south-southwest of Barisal (Bangladesh)," the statement further said.

As per the release, the deep depression is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm tomorrow October 24, and then cross the Bangladesh coast on October 25 early morning.

"It is very likely to move north-northeastwards, and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm tomorrow, the 24th of October. Continuing to move north- northeastwards thereafter, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip, close to Barisal around 25th October early morning," the release further said.

Also, rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh from Monday-Tuesday, Assam, and Meghalaya from Monday-Wednesday, and Mizoram and Tripura from Sunday-Wednesday.

Very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday; Assam and Meghalaya and Mizoram and Tripura on Monday.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over south Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura on Tuesday, the IMD report said. (ANI)

