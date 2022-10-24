Cyclone Sitrang: WB CM Mamata Banerjee appeals to people to 'stay alert' amid high chance of rain

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 24 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to the people to "stay alert" as there is a high chance of rain on Tuesday due to cyclone Sitrang.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding Cyclone 'Sitrang'.

"There is a high chance of rain on October 25. There is an appeal to the people to avoid going out unnecessarily or to the sea areas including the Sundarbans. The state govt has made arrangements," said CM Mamata Banerjee.

"Cyclone Sitrang centered at 1730 IST near late 20.7N and long 90.1E 230 km E-SE of Sagar Island. Likely to continue to move N-NE wards and cross the Bangladesh coast b/w Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal during the midnight today and early hours of October 25 2022," IMD tweeted on Monday night.

Ahead of the 'Sitrang' cyclone, Civil defence teams are deployed at Bakkhali Sea Beach in South 24 Parganas. Tourists are not allowed to visit the beach and the shops have also been closed.



"We are fully prepared for the cyclone," said Disaster management official Anmol Sasmor.

Under the influence of Sitrang cyclone, widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over Tripura on Monday and Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said on Monday.

"'Sitrang' lay centred at 11:30 IST near lat 19.3N and long 89.5E about 300 km southeast of Sagar Island," IMD had tweeted.

"Likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around the early hours of October 25," IMD added.

"The cyclonic storm "Sitrang" pronounced as "Si-Trang" over east-central & adjoining areas of west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 21 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 08:30 hours IST of today, the October 24 over northwest and adjoining the central Bay of Bengal near latitude 18.30N and longitude 88.90E, about 380 km south of Sagar Island and 520 km south-southwest of Barisal (Bangladesh)," stated IMD. (ANI)

