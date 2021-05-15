Cyclone Tauktae: 308 people relocated from disaster-prone areas to relief camps in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 14 (ANI): A total of 308 people from 78 families have been relocated from disaster-prone areas to relief camps in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram where the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert due to Cyclone Tauktae, on Friday.

Thiruvananthapuram district collector Navjot Khosa said that in the heavy rains, 32 houses were partially destroyed and one house was completely destroyed in the district.

"About 318 buildings have been set up in different parts of the district to open relief camps in case more people need to be relocated," she said.



Khosa said arrangements have been made to relocate COVID-19 patients staying at home to the nearest domicile care centre in case they need to be relocated.

Meanwhile, in low lying areas of Kaladi and in coastal areas of Poonthura, water entered the house due to continuous rain during the night.

The shutters of the Aruvikkara Dam are currently raised to 90 centimetres. The District Collector said they would be further raised by 110 centimetres in a phased manner of 20 centimetres each at a time.

People staying near the banks of the Karamana river were advised to stay alert and follow the instruction from the authorities.


