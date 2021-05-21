Cyclone Tauktae: Goa govt gives Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 21 (ANI): Expressing solidarity with those affected by the cyclone Tauktae, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the state government has given an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased.

He also assured that those who sustained minor injuries will also be given financial aid.

Speaking to the media, Sawant said, "Regarding cyclone Tauktae, we have given Rs 4 lakhs each to families of the deceased. Those with minor injuries will also be given compensation."

The cyclone caused immense damage to Goa and several other states.

As per the Goa authorities, the coastal state witnessed power cuts, major and minor damages to houses, and more than 500 trees were uprooted under the impact of Tauktae.

According to Sawant, the state suffered a loss of about Rs 140 crores.

"The state has suffered a loss of approximately Rs 140 crores, due to the cyclone. Approximately more than 200 houses have suffered major or minor damages. The state government will provide them adequate compensation," he said.

The Chief Minister also informed that he will be seeking help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"We will also write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking help from them too," he added. (ANI)