Cyclone Tauktae: Gujarat CM to visit affected villages

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 20 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday will visit the hinterland villages of the districts affected due to Cyclone Tauktae.

"Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is personally visiting the hinterland villages of the district affected by the cyclone in the state to get an assessment of the damage caused by the cyclone and the condition of the village", as per an official statement by Chief Minister's office.

The Chief Minister reached Garal village of Una taluka this morning and got information from the Sarpanch of the village.

"CM Vijay Rupani visited Garal village of severely affected Una taluka and showed his sensitivity towards woes and sorrows of the common man by standing among the local villagers in this difficult situation arised due to #CycloneTauktae", tweeted Gujarat CMO.



Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting in Ahmedabad to assess the situation and damage caused by cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat. Rupani was also present in the high-level meeting along with the top officials.

The Prime Minister conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas of Gujarat and Diu.

"Undertook an aerial survey over parts of Gujarat and Diu to assess the situation in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae. The Central Government is working closely with all the states affected by the cyclone," tweeted PM Modi.

Tauktae stands to be the strongest storm to impact Gujarat since 1998 as it battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, before weakening, officials said on Tuesday.

Cyclone Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi where rainfall was witnessed today. (ANI)

