Cyclone Tauktae hits Karnataka coast; NDRF teams deployed

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 15 (ANI): Cyclone Tauktae has hit the Karnataka coast on Saturday, informed the state's home minister.

"Cyclone Tauktae has hit the Karnataka coast. Two NDRF teams are there. We are also deploying three SDRF teams. 1,000 people will be working round the clock in three coastal districts of Karnataka," state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka chaired an emergency meeting with officials of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority in Bengaluru over cyclone Tauktae.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of states and central ministries/agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae.

During the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, it was discussed that the cabinet secretary will be in continuous touch with chief secretaries of coastal states and central ministries/agencies concerned. The Ministry of Home Affairs is reviewing the situation 24X7.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of intensification of Cyclone Tauktae into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next six hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 12 hours.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters operation ready in peninsular India as a preparation for the Cyclone Tauktae.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials have also assured on Friday that they are well prepared for Cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams have been committed, 24 teams pre-deployed, and 29 teams are on standby ready for the 5 most vulnerable states-- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra. (ANI)







