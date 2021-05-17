Cyclone Tauktae: Indian Coast Guard rescues stranded boat off Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 17 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Aryaman on Sunday night rescued IFB Jesus with 12 crew members stranded 35 nautical miles off Kochi.

The ICG further informed that boat was taken under tow by the ICG ship braving rough seas and brought to Kochi on 16 May.

"#CycloneTauktae IFB Jesus stranded 35 NM off #Kochi @IndiaCoastGuard ship Aryaman rescued Boat with 12 crew. Boat taken under tow by #ICG ship braving rough seas and brought to #Kochi on 16 May night. All crew safe and healthy. @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD," the Indian Coast Guard said in a tweet.



Earlier today, the Indian Coast Guard informed that 4526 fishing boats of Maharashtra and 2258 boats of Gujarat which were out at sea, have safely returned to harbour, in view of the Cyclone Tauktae.

Earlier, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) had stated that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours and that it will cross the western coast of Gujarat in the early morning of May 18.

Thousands of people were evacuated from low-lying areas along its western coast as Tauktae is expected to make landfall in Gujarat. IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed that the cyclone is very likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district. (ANI)

