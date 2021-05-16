Cyclone Tauktae: Indian Navy carries out rescue operation in Kochi

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 15 (ANI): In the wake of cyclone Tauktae, the Indian Navy's Relief Team from Southern Naval Command along with one Quick Reaction Team from INS Dronacharya provided assistance to flood hit villages of Malaghapady, Companypadi, and Maruvakkad in Chellanam panchayat at Kochi on Saturday.

As per an official statement of Southern Naval Command, teams undertook rescue of personnel, provisioning of food and water and shifting of people trapped in houses to relief camp at St Mary's High School Chellanam in the harsh weather conditions.



Indian Air Force had earlier informed that two C-130 J aircraft of IAF airlifted three NDRF teams comprising of 126 personnel and equipment from Bhubaneswar to Jamnagar today in the wake of cyclone Tauktae alert.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Tauktae has hit the Karnataka coast in the evening. Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has informed that two NDRF teams are in the state to carry out rescue operations. "We are also deploying three SDRF teams. 1000 people will be working round the clock in three coastal districts of Karnataka," he said.

In Maharashtra, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said it will transfer 580 COVID patients from jumbo centres to other hospitals in safe places as a precautionary measure tonight, in view of Cyclone Tauktae. (ANI)

