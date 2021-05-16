Cyclone Tauktae may intensify into 'very severe cyclonic storm' : IMD

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" in the next 12 hours, officials at the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the morning of 18th and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around 18th May afternoon/evening.

"The Cyclonic Storm "Tauktae" (pronounced as Tau'Te) over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved

nearly northwards with a speed of about 12 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a Severe

Cyclonic storm and lay centred at 1730 hours IST of today, the 15th May, 2021 over eastcentral

Arabian Sea near latitude 13.8°N and longitude 72.7°E, about 220 km south-southwest of Panjim, Goa, 590 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 820 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat) and 940 km south-southeast of Karachi (Pakistan)", read a press release by IMD on Saturday late evening.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued warning for fishermen near coastal areas. There is a total suspension of fishing operations over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts. Total suspension of fishing operations over northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast from 17th May.

"The fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep-Maldives areas, eastcentral Arabian Sea along and off Karnataka coast, eastcentral Arabian Sea and along and off Maharashtra-Goa coasts and into eastcentral and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat coast till 18th May. Those who are out at Sea over north Arabian Sea are advised to return to the coast", read the release.

"The CS "Tauktae" intensified into a SCS, lay centred at 1730 IST of 15th May over eastcentral Arabian Sea, about 220 km SSW of Panjim-Goa, 590 km SSW of Mumbai. Likely to intensify further into a VSCS & cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Naliya around 18th May A/N /Evening", tweeted IMD.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters operation ready in peninsular India as a preparation for the Cyclone Tauktae.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials have also assured on Friday that they are well prepared for Cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams have been committed, 24 teams pre-deployed, and 29 teams are on standby ready for the 5 most vulnerable states-- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra. (ANI)