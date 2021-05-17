Cyclone Tauktae: Operations at Ahmedabad Airport shut till 5 am on Tuesday

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 17 (ANI): Operations at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport shall remain suspended from 7:30 pm on May 17 to 5 am on May 18 in view of the Cyclone Tauktae, informed the Ahmedabad Airport.

"Ahmedabad Airport is fully prepared for Cyclone Tauktae, and as a precautionary measure our operations will remain suspended from 7:30 pm, May 17 to 5 am May 18. We will keep you updated for further developments," Ahmedabad Airport tweeted on Monday.



The operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai was suspended till 10 pm on May 17 due to Cyclone Tauktae.

Earlier, the IMD had stated that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours and that it will cross the western coast of Gujarat in the early morning of May 18.

Thousands of people were evacuated from low-lying areas along its western coast as Tauktae is expected to make landfall in Gujarat. IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed that the cyclone is very likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district. (ANI)

