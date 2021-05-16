Cyclone Tauktae to intensify into 'very severe cyclonic storm', to cross Gujarat coast on May 18

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and will cross the Gujarat coast in the morning of May 18, as per the Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday.

In a tweet by IMD, it read, "The CS Tauktae lay centred at 2330 IST of 15th May over Arabian Sea about 170 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 520 km south of Mumbai. It is very likely to intensify into a VSCS, cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around 18th May early morning."

Meanwhile, IMD has issued warning for fishermen near coastal areas. There is a total suspension of fishing operations over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts. Total suspension of fishing operations over northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast from 17th May.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a high-level meeting here on Saturday to review the preparedness of states and central agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone 'Tauktae'.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters operation ready in peninsular India as a preparation for the Cyclone Tauktae.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials have also assured on Friday that they are well prepared for Cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams have been committed, 24 teams pre-deployed, and 29 teams are on standby ready for the 5 most vulnerable states-- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra. (ANI)

