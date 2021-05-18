Cyclone Tauktae's landfall process near Diu to continue for next 2 hours: IMD

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Cyclone Tauktae's landfall process near East-northeast of Diu will continue for the next 2 hours, as per the India Meteorological Department on late Monday evening.

In a tweet, the IMD informed, "Cyclone Tauktae update: At 2230 IST- Centre of the cyclone now lies overland about 20 kms East-northeast of Diu. The landfall process will continue for the next 2 hours."

IMD, while updating about the movement of the cyclone also tweeted, "Cyclone Tauktae INSAT 3D satellite-based centre position at 2130 IST 20.65N and 71.15E about 30 kilometres east of Diu. The landfall process will continue for the next 2 hours."

As many as 11 Indian Navy Diving Teams have been kept on standby and 12 flood rescue teams and medical teams have been earmarked for immediate response and deployment keeping in view of the cyclonic storm Tauktae.

Operations at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport shall remain suspended from 7:30 pm on May 17 to 5 am on May 18 in view of the Cyclone Tauktae, informed the Ahmedabad Airport.



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting to review the preparedness and assistance being provided by the Armed Forces to civil authorities to tackle the situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae.

"Three ships (Talwar, Tarkash and Tabar) are on standby with aid and relief material for immediate assistance to affected areas, if required. Balance ships on the Western seaboard are also on standby for assistance to fishing boats/small boats stranded due to rough weather. Navy's Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft on surveillance are continuously broadcasting cyclone warnings to fishermen," the statement further said.

"Indian Air Force has deployed its aircraft to transport personnel and tonnes of a load of NDRF to Ahmedabad. On May 16, IAF had deployed two C-130J and one An-32 aircraft for transportation of 167 personnel and 16.5 tonnes of a load of NDRF from Kolkata to Ahmedabad.

Another C-130J and two An-32 aircraft carried 121 NDRF personnel and 11.6 tonnes of load from Vijayawada to Ahmedabad for the same purpose. Two C-130J aircraft transported 110 personnel and 15 tonnes of cargo for NDRF from Pune to Ahmedabad," it added.

Tauktae is expected to make landfall in Gujarat. IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed that the cyclone is very likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district. (ANI)

