Cyclone Vayu continues to move northwards; may intensify in next 12 hours: IMD

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 17:35 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] June 11 (ANI): Cyclonic Storm 'Vayu', that is likely to hit Gujarat on June 13, continues to move in Northerly direction and will presumably intensify into Severe Cyclonic Storm in next 12 hours, India Meteorological Office (IMD) said on Tuesday.
"It is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph during the early morning of June 13," the IMD said in a statement.
The cyclone currently lays centred at 350 kms West-Southwest of Goa, 510 kms South-Southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 650 kms South of Veraval (Gujarat).
Jayanta Sarkar, IMD Ahmedabad Director said: "The cyclone is likely to cross the Saurashtra coast as a severe cyclonic storm. We have issued a warning for fishermen and signal number 2 that is warning for ships leaving the port."
"Onset of monsoon in Gujarat could be delayed due to the cyclone," Sarkar further added.
A deep depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea which intensified into a cyclonic storm Vayu is at presently centred about 650 kilometres south of Gujarat.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of state and central agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of cyclonic storm 'Vayu'.
Indian Coast Guard, Navy, Army, and Air Force units have been put on standby and surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance.
According to the official statement, the cyclone is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat and Storm surge of height of about 1.0- 1.5 m above the astronomical tides likely to inundate the low lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 18:43 IST

