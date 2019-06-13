Cyclone Vayu has changed course to Oman, says Gujarat CM

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI): Cyclone Vayu which was going to make landfall here on Thursday, has changed course and moved towards Oman, according to officials here.

Addressing a press conference here, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said, "According to IMD predictions, Cyclone Vayu which was going to hit Gujarat has got diverted to Oman. Still, we have to wait till 8 am tomorrow and take any decision after that. The evacuation camps will remain until tomorrow.

"I am thankful to all those officials, NGOs, religious institutions and people of the state who have worked hard in this threatening time," he said.

Meanwhile, the administration will be on high alert. Schools in 10 districts in the state will stay closed tomorrow.

The BJP Diu president Bipin Shah said, "As the cyclone, Vayu was expected to make landfall here, the District Collector of Diu, Hemant Kumar had earlier met with other officials and decided to ban fishermen and tourists to venture out in the sea. This has resulted in the prevention of loss of lives and properties of fishermen here."

"In Gandhinagar, four teams of NDRF and Coast Guard were alerted to provide assistance due to the cyclone," he added. (ANI)

