Cyclone Vayu: IMD predicts windy day in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): The Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that very severe cyclonic storm 'Vayu' is now at 280 km south-southwest of the city and the winds over north Maharashtra coast are likely to be 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph.

Deputy Director General, IMD, KS Hosalikar said: "Very severe cyclonic storm 'Vayu' is now at 280 km south-southwest of Mumbai. Winds over North Maharashtra coast are very likely to be 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph today. It will be a windy day."

"There is a potential threat from flying objects. Sea conditions are very likely to become rough to high along and off Maharashtra coast on June 12-13. Sea beaches will require special attention. Fisherman warnings have been issued. Gusty winds can cause tree falling incidences too," he said.

The cyclone is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph on the morning of June 13.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Gujarat coast during 12-15 June as well as into East-central Arabian Sea and along and off Maharashtra Coast today and into the northeast Arabian Sea from June 12-13.

NDRF has mobilised 35 teams in Gujarat and four teams in Diu in coordination with the local administration. Rescue teams of SDRF, Army, Coast Guard, and BSF are also in the readiness. (ANI)

