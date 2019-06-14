Cyclone Vayu moving westwards affecting Porbandar, Dwarka: IMD

New Delhi (India), Jun 14 (ANI): Very severe cyclonic storm Vayu is moving westwards affecting Porbandar and Dwarka in Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

"VSCS 'VAYU' moved westwards, near Lat 21.0degN & Long. 68.2deg E, 170 km west-southwest of Porbandar (Gujarat). The system is moving westwards affecting Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka. The system will move nearly westwards during next 48 hours and recurve northeastwards thereafter," the IMD tweeted.

The storm, which skirted the Saurashtra coast, also affected Gir Somnath and Junagarh districts, it said.

Airports across Gujarat resumed normal service on Friday after the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that no damage to airport infrastructure or facilities was reported.

In an earlier bulletin, the weather office had advised fishermen not to venture into the north Arabian Sea and along and off the Gujarat coast till June 15.

The cyclone, which was to make landfall along the Gujarat coast on Thursday, changed course and moved towards Oman, IMD officials said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the state government has decided to recall all ministers and officials who were sent to deal with the effects of the cyclone.

The people who were evacuated can now return to their homes, he said, while announcing a token sum of money for them.

He took to Twitter to thank the Centre, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Air Force, Coast Guard, Gujarat Police and other authorities for extending help. (ANI)

