Cyclone VAYU: NDRF rescues woman in need of a pre-term delivery from island

Jafarabad (Gujarat) [India], Jun 13 (ANI): As a severe cyclonic storm "VAYU" raged towards Shiyalbet Island in Gujarat, a team of NDRF personnel rescued a pregnant lady in need of a pre-term delivery from the island and safely handed her over to a hospital.

Shiyalbet Island is a small village in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast.

She was rescued by 5 Battalion team of National Disaster Response Force, which is deployed at the island she resides at.



The disaster management force safely took her to the hospital in Jafarabad city through a boat.

The woman gave birth to a boy later at a hospital, confirmed NDRF. (ANI)

