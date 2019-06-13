Cyclone Vayu: Rajnath reviews preparations of Indian Coast Guard, Navy

New Delhi [India], Jun 13 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation and took note of preparations made by the Indian Coast Guard as well as the Navy to combat 'very severe cyclonic storm' Vayu.

"Indian Navy Ships in Chennai, Gomati and Deepak at Mumbai have been embarked with High availability disaster recovery (HADR)/ Relief Material, and are ready to be deployed at short notice. In addition, 5000 litres of drinking water is also being embarked on board the Indian Navy ships. Seven Indian Navy aircraft and three helicopters are standby for deployment," Singh said on Thursday.

Moreover, two diving and rescue teams and three medical teams are on standby to render necessary assistance.

"Preparations have been made to set up a community kitchen at Dwarka and Porbandar. Aircraft and helicopters will be deployed for the damage assessment and search and rescue operations as required," he added.

Earlier today, Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue Department Pankaj Kumar informed that Cyclone Vayu will pass from Gujarat coastal region in the afternoon, adding that the state government is on alert and people in sensitive areas have been evacuated to safer places.

Flight services have been suspended at airports in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod and Kandla, while several trains have been diverted.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 15. (ANI)