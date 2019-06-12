Representative Image
Cyclone Vayu: Thunderstorm, lightning alert issued for various districts of Gujarat

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 06:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 12 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department has said that thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind (40-50kmph) is very likely at isolated places in the districts of North Gujarat region including Banaskantha and Sabarkantha today and tomorrow (Thursday).
The alert comes in wake of Cyclone Vayu, which is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph on the morning of June 13.
Heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places in Saurashtra ta Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh and Diu. Heavy rains are very likely at isolated places in districts of South Gujarat region, in Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli on 12 June, according to IMD.
"Heavy to very rains very likely at a few places with extremely heavy falls in dist of Saurashtra namely Junagadh, Amreli, Gir Somanath, Diu. Heavy to very rains very likely at a few places in dists of Saurashtra namely Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Dwarka, Bhavnagar," it added.
Cyclone Vayu is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat along with storm surge, which may cause inundation in the low lying coastal areas of Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir, Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall.
While heavy rains will be observed at isolated places in Kutch district, in the districts of South Gujarat region namely Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli on June 13, heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch namely Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, Dwarka and Kutch on June 14.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along and off Gujarat coast during 12-15 June as well as into East-central Arabian Sea and along and off Maharashtra Coast today and into the northeast Arabian Sea from June 12-13.
NDRF has mobilised 35 teams in Gujarat and four teams in Diu in coordination with the local administration. Rescue teams of SDRF, Army, Coast Guard, and BSF are also in the readiness. (ANI)

