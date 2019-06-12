Representative image
Cyclone Vayu: Thunderstorm warning issued in Gujarat

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 12 (ANI): With Cyclone Vayu set to make landfall in Gujarat tomorrow, the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind are likely to occur in the southern districts of the state.
"It (Vayu) is very likely to move northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph around the morning of June 13," the IMD said in a statement.
After taking stock of the current weather condition, the iMD has issued a red alert in the wake of the cyclonic storm and predicted heavy downpour at several area in Gujarat.
"Heavy to very rains is very likely at a few places with extremely heavy falls in districts of Saurashtra -- Junagadh, Amreli, Gir, Somnath -- besides Diu. Heavy to very rains very is likely at a few places in districts of Saurashtra -- Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Dwarka, Bhavnagar," the weather office said.
It has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Gujarat coast from June 13 to 16.
An IAF aircraft has landed in Jamnagar with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to carry out humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions in view of the impending cyclone. (ANI)

