Cyclone Vayu to pass Gujarat coastal region in afternoon, govt on alert: Revenue Secretary

Ahmadabad (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI): Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue Department on Thursday informed that Cyclone Vayu will pass from Gujarat coastal region in afternoon adding that the state government is on alert and the people in sensitive areas have been moved to safer places.

"Governments alertness for #cyclonevayu continues with the same intensity. Persons shifted to shelter homes to stay there. People should continue to stay in safe areas. Their preparedness to continue at the same level. No movements in Coastal areas. We continue to be Alert. #VayuCyclone," Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary tweeted.

Highlighting the measures taken by state government in the wake of the cyclone, Kumar said, "On the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, the police was patrolling in the coastal region. 383 Ambulances were deployed. Pregnant women, who are expecting to deliver baby, have been identified and shifted to safe places. For power disruption, diesel backup has been done. For power restoration, work is also in process at many places. More than 10 lakhs food packets have been arranged."

"Community kitchen has been set up at all shelters. Cyclone is 110 kms away from Veraval and 150 kms from Porbandar. It will pass from Gujarat coastal region in the afternoon," he added.

Clarifying about the reports of casualties caused by regular monsoon, the secretary said: "Six deaths caused in the state in the last two days are not due to Cyclone Vayu, they have been caused by regular monsoon activity."

Severe cyclonic storm Vayu changed its trajectory overnight and moved further into the sea, bringing much-needed relief to the people in the coastal areas of Gujarat, where it was earlier predicted to make landfall on Thursday.

However, the western coast is still on high alert as strong winds and rough sea conditions are expected for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Manorama Mohanty, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ahmedabad told ANI, "Cyclone Vayu will not hit Gujarat. It will pass nearby from Veraval, Porbandar and Dwarka. Its effect will be seen in the coastal regions as there will be strong winds and heavy rain as well."

Flight services have been suspended in airports at Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod and Kandla while several trains have been diverted. Port operations have also been temporarily suspended by the authorities as a precautionary measure.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 15.

The Indian Coast Guard, the Navy, the National Disaster Response Force and the state authorities are on high alert. Army teams have been kept on stand-by.

To give relief to people in the coastal areas, various groups in Rajkot have made arrangements to provide food packets. (ANI)

