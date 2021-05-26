Cyclone Yaas: Andhra's Srikakulam on high alert

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): As Cyclone Yaas is expected to hit the eastern coastline in a few hours, the Srikakulam district administration has alerted all seashore villages to be careful and vigilant.

The officers of Srikakulam district, bordering Odisha, are taking precautions to face any eventuality.

Officials have made announcements about Cyclone already. Accordingly, the people of coastal villages were seen taking necessary precautions.

Kalingapatnam coastal security police station's sub-inspector, B Balakrishna Rao said, "Our police team had been visiting the coastal villages and alerting about the cyclone on a regular basis. Our Circle Inspector Govinda Rao, Sub Inspector Prasada Rao, I, and our staff are on alert. Total 40 policemen are present on duty. We are ready to tackle any urgency."

"All equipment is ready. Mainly four villages are close to the sea out of which Bandaruvanipeta village is much closer to the sea. The main focus is on that village. Announcements are made in all villages. Our police have spoken to Sarpanches of all villages. We have motivated the people to take all Covid-19 precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing", he said.



K Matsyalesam village's Sarpanch, B Erranna said, "The government officials have gone to each village near the seashore to spread awareness about the Cyclone. They went to seashores where fishermen are there usually and warned not many to not venture into the sea. District collector has issued warnings that the people should stay in their households only, as heavy rain and wind may occur. Nobody should go out for fishing. If needed people should go to shelter houses."

"Covid-19 care centers are also opened in every panchayat keeping any eventuality in mind. All facilities are made available at the shelters as well as covid centers. All departments are working, taking all precautions as per the collector orders", the Sarpanch said.

Bandaruvanipeta village's Sarpanch, Ramarao said, "Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) and other officials came yesterday. Police officials also came today and warned of the Cyclone. They ordered that nobody should go on to the sea for fishing. All should preserve their nets and other equipment. Shelter house is arranged at school. Accordingly, we have made are prepared."

Cyclone Yaas is likely to make landfall by noon on Wednesday with wind speed of about 130 to 155 kmph, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD), adding that it currently lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal.

"We are expecting 'very severe cyclonic storm' Cyclone Yaas to make landfall by noon today with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting 155 kmph," Umashankar Das, senior scientist at the IMD, Bhubaneswar told ANI.

He added, "(As of 6:45 am) The cyclone lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 20.8°N and longitude 87.3°E, about 40 km east of Dhamra (Odisha), 90 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 90 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha)."

People in Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh woke up to strong winds and heavy rain on Wednesday morning and braced for the cyclone. (ANI)

