Cyclone Yaas: ICG urges fishermen at Andaman and Nicobar to return to shore

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): As cyclone Yaas is likely to form in Bay of Bengal, India Coast Guard ships at Andaman and Nicobar on Friday relayed weather warning to mariners and fishermen, urging them to return to shore.

The Indian Coast Guard tweeted, "#Pre-emptive measures for CycloneYaas likely to form in the Bay of Bengal. @IndiaCoastGuard ships at #AndamanNicobar relayed weather warning to mariners & fishermen urging them to return to shore or take shelter in nearest Port".

A low-pressure area is very likely to form over North Andaman Sea and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal around May 22, which will be named as cyclone 'Yaas,' informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.



The IMD predicted that the cyclone will move North-westwards and reach Odisha - West Bengal coasts around May 26 evening.

The ICG has initiated extensive pre-emptive measures on the Eastern coast and all the ashore, afloat and aviation units are on high alert. The development of weather in the Bay of Bengal is being closely monitored and ICG Remote Operating Stations (ROS) in the States/ Union Territories (UTs) of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal as well as Andaman and Nicobar Islands are incessantly relaying weather alert messages on MMB radio at regular intervals both in English and in vernacular language to alert Merchant vessels, fishing boats, fisheries survey, Scientific research vessels, Oil rigs, accommodation barges, support vessels for Offshore Development Areas (ODAs), etc.

Ships at anchorage have also been advised to take shelter and necessary safety measures. Navtex warnings are being issued regularly and the International Safety Net (ISN) has been activated to alert the vessels in/ transiting through the area. Port authorities, oil rig operators, shipping, fisheries authorities, and fishermen associations have been informed about the likelihood of cyclone formation, and a close liaison and coordination for the safety of boats, vessels, and fixed platforms are being maintained, said the IMD.

The national forecasting agency also said that though a fishing ban is enforced on the east coast of India, Coast Guard Dornier aircraft and ships at sea are also broadcasting weather warning to fishermen operating at sea about the likely formation of a cyclone and directing them to return to the nearest harbour for safety. The ICG has also requested respective State/ UT governments to sensitise fishers and accounting of fishing boats present in harbour and a close liaison is being maintained.

In addition, Coast Guard Disaster Relief Teams (DRTs) with inflatable boats, Life buoys, and lifejackets are standby for undertaking Disaster response operations. Medical teams and ambulances have also been kept standby for swift mobilisation. (ANI)

