Cyclone Yaas: Mumbai airport cancels 6 flights to Bhubaneswar, Kolkata

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday cancelled six flights between Mumbai to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata due to Cyclone Yaas.

It further said the flights to other regions will continue to operate as per schedule, the airport spokesperson said.

Landfall process of the very severe cyclonic storm Yaas centred about 50 kilometer south -southeast of Balasore began this morning. Coastal parts of West Bengal and Odisha were hit with strong winds and heavy rain. The cyclone will reach Jharkhand tomorrow, according to weather department. (ANI)