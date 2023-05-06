Cyclonic circulation formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal: IMD

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 6 (ANI): A cyclonic circulation has formed and lay over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood extending upto middle tropospheric level, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin on Saturday.

"A cyclonic circulation has formed and lay over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood extending upto the middle tropospheric level at 0830 IST of today the 6 May 2023," an official statement said.

IMD further mentioned that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region by May 8 morning which will later intensify into a cyclonic storm.



"Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region by May 8 morning. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around 9 May. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the Central Bay of Bengal. The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of the low-pressure area. The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly," it mentioned.

Earlier on May 3 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a meeting with senior government officials on the possible cyclonic situation due to low pressure in the South Bay of Bengal and asked the administration to remain prepared.

The Odisha Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to conduct regular reviews regarding the cyclone and the Special Relief Commissioner to closely monitor the situation and work in coordination with all departments, an official statement said. (ANI)

