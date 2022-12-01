Cyclonic circulation likely to emerge in South Andaman Sea

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea that is likely to turn into a depression, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a press release.

Due to the easterly wave, scattered moderate rainfall is very likely over Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep during the next 4-5 days, the release added.

The India Meteorological Department said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into the South Andaman Sea around December 4. As per IMD, under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea around December 5.



The cyclonic circulation is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and reach near the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on December 8, the press release added.

About the minimum temperature and the Weather forecast, the IMD press release states, "No significant change in the minimum temperatures very likely over northern parts of the country during next 5 days".

"Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3;C very likely over Maharashtra after 24 hours for subsequent 2-3 days", the Press Release further stated. (ANI)

