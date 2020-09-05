Cyclonic circulation lying over southwest Uttar Pradesh and neighborhood: IMD

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): A cyclonic circulation is lying over southwest Uttar Pradesh and neighboring areas, informed on Saturday.

In a release, the Ministry said that according to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Uttar Pradesh and neighborhood and another over northwest Rajasthan in the lower tropospheric levels.

It further said, "Moderate thunderstorms with lightning very likely over Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, north Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 12 hours."(ANI)

