Cyclonic storm Burevi centred close to Pamban

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 3 (ANI): Cyclonic storm Burevi with wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph was centred very close to Pamban around noon on 3 December.

It would then move nearly west-southwestwards across Pamban area by afternoon and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanyakumari during 3 December night and 4 December early morning as a cyclonic storm with wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph. Thus its impact on south Tamil Nadu coastal districts is likely to commence from 3 December forenoon initially over Ramanathapuram district and gradually move towards Kanyakumari district, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Earlier, Burevi was centered over north Sri Lanka and the adjoining Gulf of Mannar at 8:30 am, about 110 km from east-southeast of Pamban in Tamil Nadu after moving west-northwestwards from north Sri Lanka with a speed of 11 kmph in the last six hours.



Meanwhile, Pamban to Dhanushkodi in Rameswaram Island has been witnessing incessant rains ahead of the cyclone's arrival.



A Disaster Management Team, headed by Special DIG Rajestas visited and inspected work and preparation in the Pamban area.

A total of 14 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various parts of Tamil Nadu in view of anticipated cyclonic storm Burevi.

As per the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TN-SDMA), two teams have been deployed at Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Nagapattinam, three teams each at Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli and one team each at Madurai and Cuddalore. (ANI)

