Cyclonic Storm Burevi over Sri Lanka moves west-northwestwards, likely to emerge into Gulf of Mannar

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 3 (ANI): Cyclonic Storm Burevi over Sri Lanka moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past six hours and lay centred about 60 km northwest of Trincomalee, 180 km east-southeast of Pamban (India), said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the wee hours of Thursday.

It is likely to emerge into the Gulf of Mannar today morning, IMD stated.

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Khosa, District Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram said, "Since November 29, we have started taking steps and preparing ourselves for Cyclone Burevi. It is likely to hit Trivandrum district tomorrow (Thursday) onwards."

Earlier, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai has said, cyclone Burevi is very likely to move nearly west-northwestwards thereafter, emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on Thursday morning.

As many as eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and personnel of the Air Force and the Navy have been deployed for rescue and relief operations ahead of cyclone Burevi, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.



Moreover, 697 people from 175 families have been shifted to relief camps, while 2,489 other camps have been identified.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually discussed the cyclone situation with Vijayan.

The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister about the arrangements made by the state to battle with the cyclone.

IMD has issued a red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts for December 3, in view of cyclone Burevi.

The NDRF is well prepared ahead of cyclone Burevi striking the coasts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha tomorrow, the NDRF officials said today. (ANI)

