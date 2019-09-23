Cyclonic storm 'HIKKA' to reach Oman coast by Sept 25: IMD

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday informed that Cyclonic Storm 'HIKKA' will reach Oman coast by the early morning of September 25.

"Deep Depression over Arabian sea intensified into a Cyclonic Storm 'HIKAA' at 0530 IST of September 23 near latitude 20.5°N and longitude 66.2°E, 760 km east-southeast of Masirah (Oman). It will reach Oman coast by 25th September early morning," tweeted.

Earlier in a press release, the weather forecasting agency had predicted 'Light to Moderate rainfall in many places' and 'Heavy Rainfall in isolated places' in coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch due to the possible formation of a deep depression over east-central and north-east Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into the east-central and adjoining north-east Arabian sea and off the Gujarat coast during next 24 hours and into west-central and adjoining north-west Arabian Sea during the evening of September 23 and on September 25. (ANI)

