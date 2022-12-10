Cyclonic storm Mandous landfall process nearing completion: IMD

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 10 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the cyclonic storm Mandous landfall process is nearing completion as the rear sector of the cyclone has moved into the land and lies over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

"The cyclonic storm MANDOUS rear sector of the cyclone has moved into land and lies over north coastal Tamilnadu and Puducherry. Hence landfall process is nearing completion," IMD said in a tweet at 3:49 am.

Mandous is all set to weaken, following the landfall, to a deep depression and later a depression on Saturday.

"Cyclone Mandous crossed the coast and is in deep depression and its strength is weakening. It is moving towards the Northwest direction so areas in northwest districts will witness strong winds of 55-65 kmph which will further decrease by evening to 30-40 kmph," said S Balachandran, DDGM, RMC Chennai.

After Cyclone Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram, several parts of Chennai are facing heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Cyclonic Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram on Friday evening influencing moderate to heavy rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu.

Notably, National Disaster Response Force personnel are on standby.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that all the precautionary measures have been taken in view of Cyclone Mandous.



"The government has taken all the precautionary measures and the officers are regularly monitoring the situation," said Stalin.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visited and inspected the state emergency operation centre, Chepauk amid the cyclone's severity.

He said that the monitoring of the cyclone has also been deployed district-wise.

"Whatever the situation may be Government will ensure the protection of the people. District wise the monitoring of the cyclone has also been deployed," said Stalin.

Stalin urged the people to follow the orders of the government and corporate with the government.

Meanwhile, Dindigul Collector has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Sirumalai and Kodaikanal for Saturday.

Heavy rains with strong winds were experienced in Puducherry on Friday as cyclone Mandous is expected to cross Puducherry and Sriharikota on Saturday at midnight or morning.

The IMD had predicted that the maximum wind speed to cross up to 85 kmph in view of the 'Mandous Cyclone' and has issued a red alert.

The three states given red alerts are Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. Doppler Weather Radar Karaikal and Chennai are monitoring the cyclone. (ANI)

